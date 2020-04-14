Norfolk Police Department develops first transgender policy in Virginia

The "Interactions with Transgender, Intersex, and Gender Non-Conforming Individuals" policy was created to promote inclusion and fairness within the police force.

NORFOLK, Va. — In an effort to promote fairness and build sound relationships with the LGBTQ+ community, the Norfolk Police Department has established its first transgender policy.

The policy titled, "Interactions with Transgendered, Intersex, and Gender Non-Conforming Individuals" is outlined in a five-page order. It spells out how officers will interact and address members of the transgender community, serve the department's goals and treat all individuals with dignity and respect.

The departmental guidelines to follow with this new policy also include guidelines on properly interacting with TIGN juveniles, investigations, searching TIGN individuals, transportation and holding cells and protection of privacy.

This new rule was approved by Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer and is already in effect for the 700-officer department.