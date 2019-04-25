NORFOLK, Va. — A part of their T.R.U.E. Youth community outreach program, Norfolk police is hosting its first youth career fair.

The meaning of the event is to bring a youth career fair to the Norfolk area.

There will be over 50 vendors on site offering part-time, full-time, seasonal, volunteer, and education opportunities for high school students.

The focus age range for the fair is 14-18 years old. On-site interviews will also be available. Students are asked to bring either a school or state issued ID, along with copies of your resume and dress professionally.

The fair will be held at Booker T. Washington at 1111 Park Avenue from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

At 10 a.m. a seminar will be held about interview techniques, dress for success, and resume preparation.

Employer, organization, and education tables are still available. Please contact call Officer King at 757-0386.