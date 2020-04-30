Norfolk police officers virtually celebrate 97-year-old woman's birthday

NORFOLK, Va. — One nursing home resident didn't realize she'd be in for quite a surprise for her 97th birthday.
Local law enforcement wanted to host a birthday celebration for Iola McMillon during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Norfolk Police Department planned to a "virtual birthday cruise" for McMillon, who lives at the Franklin Arms senior living community on Princess Anne Road!
McMillon is a huge fan of strawberry ice cream, so the police department made sure they brought along their ice cream truck for the festivities!
McMillon, who was born in Bermuda, has made Norfolk her home since the 1940s and has since become a proud U.S. citizen.