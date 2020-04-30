Norfolk police officers virtually celebrate 97-year-old woman's birthday

The Norfolk Police Department hosted a virtual celebration for a woman at a nursing home to celebrate her 97th birthday.

NORFOLK, Va. — One nursing home resident didn't realize she'd be in for quite a surprise for her 97th birthday.

Local law enforcement wanted to host a birthday celebration for Iola McMillon during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Norfolk Police Department planned to a "virtual birthday cruise" for McMillon, who lives at the Franklin Arms senior living community on Princess Anne Road!

McMillon is a huge fan of strawberry ice cream, so the police department made sure they brought along their ice cream truck for the festivities!