Power outage reported in parts of Norfolk

Customers in the area of Naval Station Norfolk and Norfolk International Terminals are experiencing a power outage.

NORFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy said its crews are working to restore power in parts of Norfolk after an outage Tuesday night.

According to Dominion Energy Spokeswoman Paula Miller, the power went out shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The company's outage map shows that customers near Old Dominion University, Naval Station Norfolk and Norfolk International Terminals were affected.

Miller said nearly 6,000 customers were initially without power, but 4,262 people got it back within a minute. Several places, including Norfolk International Terminals, are still without power.