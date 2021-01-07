Norfolk residents deal with lack of AC at senior living high-rise apartments

There are growing concerns from tenants at Lakewood Plaza Apartments.

NORFOLK, Va. — The drop in temperatures Thursday evening offered a cool-down for people at the Lakewood Plaza Apartments in Norfolk.

It's a welcomed feeling there as people express growing concerns out of the high-rise senior living community.

In May, 13News Now reported on issues with broken elevators. Neighbors tell us getting both of them up and running is still a problem.

Now, they are reporting that there is no AC in building.