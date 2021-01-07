Norfolk residents deal with lack of AC at senior living high-rise apartments

NORFOLK, Va. — The drop in temperatures Thursday evening offered a cool-down for people at the Lakewood Plaza Apartments in Norfolk.
It's a welcomed feeling there as people express growing concerns out of the high-rise senior living community.
In May, 13News Now reported on issues with broken elevators. Neighbors tell us getting both of them up and running is still a problem.
Now, they are reporting that there is no AC in building.
We tried reaching property management for comment and to ask when the AC could be fixed. We’re waiting to hear back.