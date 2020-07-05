Norfolk teachers put on a parade for students

NORFOLK, Va. — It may be Teacher Appreciation Week, but it was the teachers who were the ones sharing the love in Norfolk on Thursday afternoon.
Educators from Lindenwood Elementary School put on a parade through the neighborhood. They're showing their students they haven't forgotten about them.
They got together at the school to decorate their cars, before cruising through the Panther community.
Teachers across our area have been coming up with fun ways to show their students they care during the pandemic.
Lindenwood Assistant Principal Valencia Moore spoke with 13News Now about why the teachers held the parade and what it means to them on Teacher Appreciation Week: