NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) is opening the waiting list and accepting applications online for their Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV).

It's affordable housing for low-income families.

This waitlist is only open for a few hours -- from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- and is online only.

The process can be done on a computer or through a smartphone by visiting https://nrha.myhousing.com

The NRHA will accept applications as a reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities at Grandy Village Learning Center, 2971 Kimball Loop in Norfolk. Anyone still in line at 1 p.m. will be permitted to complete the application.

The last time NRHA opened a waitlist to grant vouchers was back in 2016.

Chief Housing Officer Donna Mills said this voucher waitlist has nothing to do with the redevelopment in the St. Paul's area, and she anticipates more than 10,000 people to apply for vouchers during the four-hour window.

"A lot of the residents in Norfolk need a place that they can afford and this is an opportunity to find a location to rent that will give them that affordability option," she said.

Computers are available for use at the following locations in Norfolk:

Slover Library, 235 E. Plume St., Norfolk, VA 23510, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch, 111 W. Ocean View Ave., Norfolk, VA 23503, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch at Broad Creek, 1425 Norchester Ave., Norfolk, VA 23504, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Blyden Branch, 879 E. Princess Anne Rd., Norfolk, VA 23504, 10 a.m. –1 p.m.

Horace C. Downing Branch, 555 E. Liberty St., Norfolk, VA 23523, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Campostella Heights Resource Center, 1714 Mt. Vernon Ave., 10 a.m. –1 p.m.

Park Place Branch, 620 West 29th St., Norfolk, VA 23508, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Little Creek Branch, 7853 Tarpon Pl., Norfolk, VA 23518, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

NRHA Calvert Square Family Investment Center (FIC)*, 975 Bagnall Rd, Norfolk, VA, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

*All persons in line by 1 pm at Calvert Square FIC will be permitted to complete the application.

More information is available on NRHA's website.

