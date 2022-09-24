Norfolk's Southside Boys & Girls Club reopens after 'extensive renovation' project

It's the only location in Norfolk and the facility underwent a big renovation project over the last two years.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Southside Boys & Girls Club reopened Saturday after a two-year hiatus and it has a brand new space.

Greg Shivers, the president and CEO of Southside Boys & Girls Club, said the upgrades will help continue to transform and strengthen the community.

“The renovation allows us to provide services to Norfolk neighborhoods and decrease the senseless teen violence that currently plagues our great city," Shivers said. "The success of the Southside Boys & Girls Club is only possible because of our dedicated community. The collective energy and passion of our mission and the young people we serve, powers the club to create life-shaping experiences for children and teens, more now than ever."

It's a critical program that helps prepare children and teens for their future careers, college studies, and life in general.

A lot of work went into the upgrades. The club now has new gaming equipment and a music studio, a fitness room, a teen lounge, and even a splash pad.

The club is also now offering a workforce development center to help youth and adults find jobs.