Norfolk SPCA raises money for animal care at 'Whiskers & Witches' luncheon

With new pandemic protocols in place, the annual 'Whiskers & Witches' luncheon went on.

NORFOLK, Va. — Lots of local cats and dogs got some much-needed help after Friday's "Witches and Whiskers" luncheon.

The Norfolk SPCA hosted its annual Halloween fundraising event at the Norfolk Yacht and Country Club. 13NewsNow anchor Nicole Livas served as the event's emcee.

The program had some health and safety modifications in place because of the pandemic.

Guests had their temperatures taken at the door, wore masks and were asked to social distance. Capacity was limited according to state regulations.

A silent and live auction helped raise money for different services offered by the no-kill shelter. That includes veterinary care, pet adoptions, pet fostering and education.

The Norfolk SPCA is always accepting donations of money, supplies, and pet food for the animals. To visit their website, click here.