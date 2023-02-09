NSU's 'Spartan Legion' Marching Band honored by Va's General Assembly

They were recognized for their many achievements this year, headlined by a remarkable performance at the Rose Bowl parade in California.

RICHMOND, Va. — The NSU Spartan Legion was honored Thursday in both Virginia's House of Delegates and the State Senate in Richmond for the remarkable year they've had performing coast-to-coast.

This caps off a week in which the band was also voted to be the "Best Band in the Nation" through an HBCU Buzz poll.

Band staff, the school president, and student leaders of the band traveled to the capital to meet in person with state delegates, ultimately coming onto the floor to be presented with a proclamation. They were recognized for their many achievements this year, headlined by a remarkable performance at the Rose Bowl parade in California.

Locally, the Spartan Legion performed at Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream business forum, as well as the celebration of the naming of "Missy Elliott Boulevard" and the Rivers Casino opening - both in Portsmouth.

Their performances in 2022-2023 have been a testament to their commitment to bringing joy and music to Hampton Roads.

Stephanie Sanders, the Associate director of bands at NSU shared with us what it meant to the students to be recognized by the state legislature for all their hard work and dedication.

"It's nice that the students today were able to receive all of the love from all the delegates and just the communities they represent; just to say you guys have worked hard and you represent us and we want to congratulate you," Sanders said. "It's been a wonderful day today"

The resolution - SJ 283 - reads as follows:

WHEREAS, the Norfolk State University Spartan “Legion” Marching Band, one of the premier marching bands in the country, performed at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, in 2023; and

WHEREAS, founded in 1975, the “Legion” has energized and entertained fans across the Commonwealth and nation for nearly a half-century; and

WHEREAS, the highly proficient musical numbers of the “Legion” are elevated by the band’s regal attire and by the synchronicity and precision of its marching, which incorporates high-stepping, the rigid strut, the glide, and military style; and

WHEREAS, the various honors and accolades the “Legion” has earned over the years serve as testaments to the power of the band’s performances and the “Spartan-like” discipline and devotion of its members; and

WHEREAS, the performance of the “Legion” in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade marked the program’s first appearance at the storied and prestigious national event and was a source of great pride and jubilation for the Norfolk community; and

WHEREAS, in addition to the Tournament of Roses Parade, the “Legion” has performed at many high-profile events in recent years, including President Barack Obama’s campaign rally in Norfolk and the Honda Battle of the Bands invitational showcase; and

WHEREAS, the “Legion” was notably the inaugural host of the annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Band Battlefest, which showcases the top HBCU marching bands in the country; and

WHEREAS, the success of the “Legion” is the result of the leadership of band director William H. Beathea and the hard work and dedication of the band’s 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags; and

WHEREAS, the “Legion” promises to continue its tradition of excellence and its ever upward ascent to musical mastery, engendering tremendous respect and adulation among members of the communities of Norfolk State University, Norfolk, and the Commonwealth; now, therefore, be it

RESOLVED by the Senate, the House of Delegates concurring, That the General Assembly hereby commend the Norfolk State University Spartan “Legion” Marching Band for its performance at the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California; and, be it