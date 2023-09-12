Family speaks out after NSU student's murder

"Jahari's character was defined by his boundless love, selflessness, and an infectious spirit that left a lasting mark on all who knew him," his parents said.

NORFOLK, Va. — The family of the Norfolk State University (NSU) student who was shot and killed earlier this month is speaking out about the tragedy.

Police found Jahari George shot on Gate House Road, not far from campus, on September 2. He later died at the hospital.

A statement from his parents said, "Jahari's character was defined by his boundless love, selflessness, and an infectious spirit that left a lasting mark on all who knew him."

They go on to thank the Spartan family for embracing George and their support during this time.

His parents, along with NSU, plan to hold a Celebration of Remembrance to honor George and to stand against gun violence. It will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the student center on NSU campus.

The full statement from Jahari George's parents is below:

It is with heavy hearts that we, Michael and TeAnna George, address the world today. We have lost our beloved son, Jahari Deon George, in a senseless act of gun violence. We stand before you not just as grieving parents but as advocates for change in the face of this heartbreaking tragedy.

Jahari was a beacon of light and hope, and his untimely passing has left a void that can never be filled. His journey as a 20-year-old junior engineering student from Maryland attending Norfolk State University was tragically cut short on Saturday, September 2, 2023, near the NSU campus. Our son was on loan to the Hampton Roads area while he attended college to further pursue his education and dreams. We want to express our deep gratitude for the overwhelming support we have received during this incredibly challenging time.

From Mom, TeAnna:

Our hearts overflow with gratitude for the support, prayers, calls, texts, posts, donations, and all the acts of kindness and solidarity that have touched our lives. We knew we were blessed to have been chosen as his parents, and now we see how far-reaching his impact truly was. Jahari embarked on his junior year of college with an unwavering commitment to bring about positive change on campus, in the community, and the world at large. He was planning to surprise our family with his decision to join a noteworthy organization on the Norfolk State University campus in the spring, a testament to his dedication to unity and community. Jahari firmly believed that our strength lies in our togetherness. We are deeply appreciative of the Spartan Family and the Norfolk community for embracing him and providing him with an enriching college experience during his time here.

From Dad, Michael:

Jahari’s character was defined by his boundless love, selflessness, and an infectious spirit that left a lasting mark on all who knew him. His energy, his smile, and his unwavering dedication to his loved ones made him a symbol of hope and inspiration. His legacy of sincerity and his passion for helping others will forever illuminate the hearts of those who were privileged to know him.

In memory of Jahari Deon George, we invite you to join us at the “Celebration of Remembrance” on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Student Center, Room 138, on the campus of Norfolk State University. Together, let us remember Jahari’s spirit, honor his commitment to unity and change, and stand as a community against the tragic violence that took him from us far too soon.

With heartfelt thanks for your support and love,

Michael and TeAnna George