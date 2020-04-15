Ocean Park's benevolence comes in handy

The Virginia Beach neighborhood already had the plans in place to create a community food resource, then coronavirus made it even more impactful.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Andrew Broyles announced the idea at a January Civic League meeting. Having seen the boxes popping up elsewhere, he decided the Ocean Park neighborhood needed a food pantry box.

He created a Facebook group expecting 10-12 neighbors to join and help... but more than 140 members later, the box had simply grown!

Built by Broyles, a lifelong carpenter, the structure now includes room for a food pantry, baby food pantry, little library, and dog sticks.

The structure will sit outside the Virginia Beach Rescue Park and is open to the public. After starting with an idea to bind and help fellow neighbors, Ocean Park now has a necessary resource in a time when so many are in need.