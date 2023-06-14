ODU Alumni Association's 2023 class of '40 Under 40' announced

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University (ODU) is honoring a new class of exceptional alumni.
The ODU Alumni Association recognized a new group of honorees in its 40 Under 40 Alumni Recognition Program Class of 2023.
The Alumni Association's recognition program honors graduates that "have achieved exceptional feats and have created an indelible legacy all before the age of 40."
This year, the honorees include one alumnus who earned four degrees from ODU, four alumni who earned three ODU degrees, and five alumni who hold two degrees, according to a news release.
"Included in this year's class are outstanding business leaders and developers, caregivers, educators, communicators and problem solvers, all of whom demonstrate a certain strength and dedication that has an impact locally, regionally and even globally," Krista Harrell, the associate vice president for Alumni Relations, said.
The first class was announced in 2021.
This year's member class is:
- Caroline Bergh '09: senior physical therapist (PT III), Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Curtis Bethany III '14: vice mayor, city of Newport News
- Justin Brunelle '16: chief scientist, Software Engineering Innovation Center for the MITRE Corp.
- Reuben Carrington '10: executive producer of promotions, FOX Television
- La'Toya Edwards '10: licensed psychotherapist, owner and CEO, Thriving Well Holistic Wellness Solutions
- Katie Elder '09, '11: development specialist, Population Media Center
- Thomas Ellis '07: regional director of operations (North America), Amazon
- Peter Ferrell '08: senior director, global sales (banking and finance vertical), WESCO
- Nefertiti Holas '09: founder and senior accountant, ChaNJe Money Matters Co.
- Sharmane Holeman '08: owner and administrator, Holeman House, LLC
- Robert Kelly '09: museums coordinator, Gloucester County, Virginia
- Eduardo Lopez '13: regulatory legal counsel, Capital One
- Maj. Letitia Lyons Watson '07, '08: flight commander, obstetrician and gynecologist, U.S. Air Force
- Brittany Price '16: instructional systems designer, LA28
- Tommy Reamon Jr. '12: owner, City on My Chest
- Natalia Rectenwald '07, '12: aerospace category manager, ADS Inc.
- Will Roney '06: business process improvement SME, Leidos
- Tara Rountree '11: chief of staff, U.S. House of Representatives, Office of Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan
- Dave Royfe '07: senior director, automotive product, Bose Corp.
- Brittany Samulski '11, '20: assistant professor, rehabilitation sciences, Old Dominion University
- Roscoe Scarborough '07: chair, Department of Social Sciences and associate professor of sociology, College of Coastal Georgia
- Sierra Seaborne '12: senior associate examiner, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
- Rushawna Senior '13: deputy director of operations, Office of the Surgeon General of the United States
- Maj. Brandon Shah '07: chair and professor of military science, Old Dominion University
- Katherine Smith '08, '09, '22: research assistant professor, Virginia Modeling, Analysis and Simulation Center, Old Dominion University
- Dana Stallings ’11, ’16, '22: owner and nurse practitioner, Southside Diabetes
- Carmen Thomas '10: founder and CEO, Prosperity Market
- Sofia Thomas '16: senior consultant, KCS LLC
- Jasmine Thompson '06: growth marketing strategist, Rocketship LLC
- Chrystal Trapani '09: lead instructional technologist: accessibility architect, Center for Learning and Teaching, Old Dominion University
- MaCall Underwood '08, '11, '19: literacy coach, Virginia Beach City Public Schools
- Onakome Uriri '10, '13: nurse practitioner, program coordinator and assistant professor, Sentara Healthcare
- Alexandra Van Dorn '14: vice president of operations, Campaign Inbox
- Brittany Walker '16, '19: partner program manager, John Wiley & Sons
- Ches Weeks '14: senior regional reliability manager, WestRock
- A'Keen White '10: general manager- Greystone of Virginia
- Joshua Whitlinger '08: science educator, Virginia Beach City Public Schools
- Connor Wood '17: senior financial analyst, investor relations, PRA Group
- Jessica Woodyard '22: director of development, Make-a-Wish of Greater Virginia
- Ziniya Zahedi '12, '15, '20: assistant director (digital innovation) and operations manager (national security), George Mason University and Georgetown Law
"The diverse achievements of this class will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration for future leaders, some of whom are currently ODU students," Harrell said. "We look forward to celebrating their achievements throughout this summer and beyond."