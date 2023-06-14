ODU Alumni Association's 2023 class of '40 Under 40' announced

The association recognized 40 graduates with an exceptional legacy before the age of 40.

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University (ODU) is honoring a new class of exceptional alumni.

The ODU Alumni Association recognized a new group of honorees in its 40 Under 40 Alumni Recognition Program Class of 2023.

The Alumni Association's recognition program honors graduates that "have achieved exceptional feats and have created an indelible legacy all before the age of 40."

This year, the honorees include one alumnus who earned four degrees from ODU, four alumni who earned three ODU degrees, and five alumni who hold two degrees, according to a news release.

"Included in this year's class are outstanding business leaders and developers, caregivers, educators, communicators and problem solvers, all of whom demonstrate a certain strength and dedication that has an impact locally, regionally and even globally," Krista Harrell, the associate vice president for Alumni Relations, said.

The first class was announced in 2021.

This year's member class is:

Caroline Bergh '09: senior physical therapist (PT III), Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Curtis Bethany III '14: vice mayor, city of Newport News

Justin Brunelle '16: chief scientist, Software Engineering Innovation Center for the MITRE Corp.

Reuben Carrington '10: executive producer of promotions, FOX Television

La'Toya Edwards '10: licensed psychotherapist, owner and CEO, Thriving Well Holistic Wellness Solutions

Katie Elder '09, '11: development specialist, Population Media Center

Thomas Ellis '07: regional director of operations (North America), Amazon

Peter Ferrell '08: senior director, global sales (banking and finance vertical), WESCO

Nefertiti Holas '09: founder and senior accountant, ChaNJe Money Matters Co.

Sharmane Holeman '08: owner and administrator, Holeman House, LLC

Robert Kelly '09: museums coordinator, Gloucester County, Virginia

Eduardo Lopez '13: regulatory legal counsel, Capital One

Maj. Letitia Lyons Watson '07, '08: flight commander, obstetrician and gynecologist, U.S. Air Force

Brittany Price '16: instructional systems designer, LA28

Tommy Reamon Jr. '12: owner, City on My Chest

Natalia Rectenwald '07, '12: aerospace category manager, ADS Inc.

Will Roney '06: business process improvement SME, Leidos

Tara Rountree '11: chief of staff, U.S. House of Representatives, Office of Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan

Dave Royfe '07: senior director, automotive product, Bose Corp.

Brittany Samulski '11, '20: assistant professor, rehabilitation sciences, Old Dominion University

Roscoe Scarborough '07: chair, Department of Social Sciences and associate professor of sociology, College of Coastal Georgia

Sierra Seaborne '12: senior associate examiner, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

Rushawna Senior '13: deputy director of operations, Office of the Surgeon General of the United States

Maj. Brandon Shah '07: chair and professor of military science, Old Dominion University

Katherine Smith '08, '09, '22: research assistant professor, Virginia Modeling, Analysis and Simulation Center, Old Dominion University

Dana Stallings ’11, ’16, '22: owner and nurse practitioner, Southside Diabetes

Carmen Thomas '10: founder and CEO, Prosperity Market

Sofia Thomas '16: senior consultant, KCS LLC

Jasmine Thompson '06: growth marketing strategist, Rocketship LLC

Chrystal Trapani '09: lead instructional technologist: accessibility architect, Center for Learning and Teaching, Old Dominion University

MaCall Underwood '08, '11, '19: literacy coach, Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Onakome Uriri '10, '13: nurse practitioner, program coordinator and assistant professor, Sentara Healthcare

Alexandra Van Dorn '14: vice president of operations, Campaign Inbox

Brittany Walker '16, '19: partner program manager, John Wiley & Sons

Ches Weeks '14: senior regional reliability manager, WestRock

A'Keen White '10: general manager- Greystone of Virginia

Joshua Whitlinger '08: science educator, Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Connor Wood '17: senior financial analyst, investor relations, PRA Group

Jessica Woodyard '22: director of development, Make-a-Wish of Greater Virginia

Ziniya Zahedi '12, '15, '20: assistant director (digital innovation) and operations manager (national security), George Mason University and Georgetown Law