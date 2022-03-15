ODU joins 'Every Campus A Refuge' initiative, will host Syrian refugee family

Old Dominion University is joining Every Campus A Refuge, a national movement to provide support on college and university campuses.

Old Dominion University is supporting an initiative to help refugees around the world.

The university is joining Every Campus A Refuge (ECAR), a national movement which aims to provide support on college and university campuses.

ODU says that more than 40 colleges in the U.S. and Canada are preparing to offer refuge as part of the ECAR program, with ODU being the first public university in the country -- as well as the first campus in Virginia -- to become an ECAR partner.

In a few weeks, ODU will welcome its first refugee family, which has been awaiting relocation from Syria for more than two years.

Organizers at the university will host refugees for six to eight months while they transition into the community.

"The ODU-ECAR initiative highlights the importance of engaging in global citizenship right in our community," said Bridget Weikel, ODU’s associate vice president for learning and associate dean of students. "In addition to the value of assisting a family that’s new to America, this program elevates our campus partnerships to engage our students in a variety of opportunities from educational awareness to action and teaching technical to transferrable skills."

Organizers are collecting supplies for their first resident family, including housewares, books, nonperishable food items, cleaning supplies, and more.