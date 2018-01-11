Dozens of members of police departments and sheriffs' offices were part of runs in Hampton and Newport News on Thursday to benefit Special Olympics of Virginia.

Each event was part of the larger 2018 Law Enforcement Torch Run which takes place across the state. The torch run raises money for the Special Olympics and its athletes.

In Hampton, people took up the torch at Peninsula Town Center then headed towards Newport News on West Mercury Boulevard. They finished their leg of the run at Wawa in Newmarket Square.

People in Newport News, Va. take part in the 2018 Law Enforcement Torch Run on November 1, 2018. The event benefits Special Olympics of Virginia.

Newport News Police Department

Newport News kicked off its event at Pomoco Stadium at 1 p.m. The Flame of Hope eventually will make its way to the Virginia Special Olympics Fall Championship Games in Virginia Beach. The games take place on November 3-4. More than 1,000 Special Olympics athletes from across Virginia will compete in bowling, bocce, golf, volleyball, roller skating, and soccer.

Since the torch run started in 1981, it has raised more than 700 million dollars for Special Olympics. Other events have grown out of the event, including the Polar Plunge, Tip-A-Cop and others.

People who were part of the runs in the cities on Thursday were from Hampton Police Division, Hampton Sheriff's Office, Newport News Police Department, Newport News Sheriff's Office, and Christopher Newport University Police Department. Community members joined them.

