Operation Homefront makes holidays easier for military families in need with meals and toys

NORFOLK, Va. — The nonprofit Operation Homefront distributed gift cards and meal kits to military families in need at the Premium Outlets in Norfolk Saturday.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the meal kits had everything people need for a traditional holiday meal, Operation Homefront said in a press release.

Holiday Meals for Military is an Operation Homefront initiative that is set to feed more than 17,000 military families nationwide this year.