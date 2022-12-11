x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Operation Homefront makes holidays easier for military families in need with meals and toys

The nonprofit distributed gift cards and meal kits to pre-registered families, the organization said.

More Videos

NORFOLK, Va. — The nonprofit Operation Homefront distributed gift cards and meal kits to military families in need at the Premium Outlets in Norfolk Saturday. 

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the meal kits had everything people need for a traditional holiday meal, Operation Homefront said in a press release. 

Holiday Meals for Military is an Operation Homefront initiative that is set to feed more than 17,000 military families nationwide this year. 

The program provides lower- and mid-grade enlisted military families everything they need for a traditional holiday meal. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out