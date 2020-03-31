Operation Smile launches 'Thank You' campaign for medical staff on the frontlines of the coronavirus fight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach-based Operation Smile is expressing its gratitude for all medical staff and volunteers continuing to work to make sure patients receive the care they need and deserve amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"Operation Smile staff members are creating messages of encouragement, thanks and hope for medical professionals who are risking their own health to fight COVID-19," said Kathy Magee, a former nurse and a co-founder of Operation Smile. "Staff are taking pictures holding those messages which are now posted on our various social media platforms."