x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

community

Operation Smile launches 'Thank You' campaign for medical staff on the frontlines of the coronavirus fight

"This is a way to express gratitude to our incredible volunteers across the U.S. and all those in the healthcare field."
Credit: Operation Smile

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach-based Operation Smile is expressing its gratitude for all medical staff and volunteers continuing to work to make sure patients receive the care they need and deserve amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization launched a "Thank You" campaign on Monday, coinciding with National Doctor's Day.

"Operation Smile staff members are creating messages of encouragement, thanks and hope for medical professionals who are risking their own health to fight COVID-19," said Kathy Magee, a former nurse and a co-founder of Operation Smile. "Staff are taking pictures holding those messages which are now posted on our various social media platforms."

Post by operationsmile.

RELATED: Operation Smile donates thousands of masks, gloves to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

RELATED: 10-year-old boy with cleft lip raises money to help others gain a new smile