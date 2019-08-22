VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach-based Operation Smile helps kids and adults around the world who are born with cleft lips, palates, and other facial deformities by providing free, sometimes life-saving surgery.

Now the non-profit organization is getting ready for a big fundraiser: a fight night in Beverly Hills, California!

Among the participants in the November event is Deja Riley, a Cox High School graduate and daughter of musician Teddy Riley.

More information, as well as how you can donate or buy tickets (but keep in mind this event is in California!) can be found on Operation Smile's website.

