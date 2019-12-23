VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Families from across Hampton Roads who are struggling this holiday season gathered at the Holiday Inn on Greenwich Road for 'Operation Wish List!'

Operation Wish List is a program dedicated to infusing hope, creating lasting memories and improving quality of life for children and their families who have experienced life-altering situations such as homelessness, domestic violence and other tragedies.

On Monday, volunteers gave away bags full of Christmas presents specific to each child, clothes and hygiene products, along with a meal free of charge.

Kathy Harris, Founder and CEO of MyHelpMyHope Foundation, has been putting on this event for ten years now.

"We want to create something for them that will last forever. We want to them to remember this day forever," Harris remarked.

Along with the gifts, the families received a meal including spaghetti, hamburgers and hot dogs. Tricia Smith brought her grandchildren to the event and says she is very grateful for the organization.

"It took a lot of time away from their families to come out and do this for all of us," Smith said.

Kathy, being a survivor of domestic violence and homelessness herself, knows what these families are going through and wants to continue putting on this event for years to come. In order to do this, her organization accepts donations of not only toys but clothes and other necessitates year-round.

You can find the organizations' contact information and where to donate here.

