Orange & Black Gives Back | Week of service from the Norfolk Tides and Baltimore Orioles

NORFOLK, Va. — All week long, the Norfolk Tides and Baltimore Orioles are working on a series of community projects.
It's called the "Orange & Black Give Back Week of Service," where members of the Orioles organization and their minor league affiliates -- including the Norfolk Tides -- work on service projects in their communities.
On Tuesday, the Tides caught up with children in the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Virginia for a game of wiffleball.
They then partnered with the Roc Solid Foundation to stuff book bags kept in hospitals for when children are diagnosed with cancer.
As part of their service days, the Tides are also helping out at the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. Players, coaches, and front office staff are stocking shelves with produce, breaking down boxes, and transferring food to prepare for upcoming food distributions.