Orange & Black Gives Back | Week of service from the Norfolk Tides and Baltimore Orioles

Members of the Orioles organization and their minor league affiliates -- including the Norfolk Tides -- work on service projects in their communities.

NORFOLK, Va. — All week long, the Norfolk Tides and Baltimore Orioles are working on a series of community projects.

It's called the "Orange & Black Give Back Week of Service," where members of the Orioles organization and their minor league affiliates -- including the Norfolk Tides -- work on service projects in their communities.

On Tuesday, the Tides caught up with children in the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Virginia for a game of wiffleball.

They then partnered with the Roc Solid Foundation to stuff book bags kept in hospitals for when children are diagnosed with cancer.