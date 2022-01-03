'Too early to give up hope' | National organization urges community to keep pushing as search for Codi Bigsby enters second month

As the days have turned into a month with no answers, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said the community can't let public interest fade.

HAMPTON, Va. — One month ago, the Hampton community learned Codi Bigsby’s name.

The 4-year-old was nowhere to be found and Hampton police still don’t know what happened to him.

From the beginning of the search, people across Hampton Roads jumped into action to try and find him. Search efforts push on, for now.

"How far do we go? That depends how long Codi is missing," W.A.T.E.R Team Inc leader Joe Slabinski said two weeks ago.

As the days have turned into a month with no answers, John Bischoff, the vice president of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said public interest and support could begin to fade.

"As time goes on, unless you’re directly tied to the missing child, unless you're a family member, a neighbor, very aware of the child, you may lose sight that the child is actually missing," he said.

Bischoff said the community can’t let that happen.

"It’s too early to give up hope that we’re gonna find this child," he said.

So, to keep hope alive and answers coming in, he said now is the time to blast Codi’s picture everywhere.

"It’s important more than ever to keep the poster out in the community, to keep sharing his image to let the entire community know that there is a missing child."

Bischoff said now more than ever, police are leaning on what the community knows.

"That’s a lot of pressure on the community right, that they’re looking for a lot of tips, a lot of leads to drive anyone with information."

He also said at this point in the investigation, social media is both a blessing and a curse, so think before you share.

"It can also be a catalyst for rumors and the spread of misinformation," he says. "It puts a strain on the whole investigation. It puts a strain on the search from the community standpoint."

Bischoff said if you know anything that could lead police to Codi, contact Hampton police directly or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.