Community organizations band together to offer vaccines and more to residents in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A health and service fair gave out vaccines, health screenings, free haircuts and more to the Newport News community Sunday at the First Baptist Church.



"Today we're having a health fair for the Hispanic community from First Baptist Church where we're inviting a people from our community to have vaccination for flu and COVID," said Pastor Juan Garcia.



"We're doing a blood pressure screening and sugar screening. We partner with Southeastern Virginia Health System for that. We also partnered with the Lions Club to do a sight and hearing screening," he said.



"We're also doing here a free haircut; we're doing nails," Pastor Garcia told us.



Luis Torres with The Lions Club told us: "This is one of the many vans that they have. So like that, they can come in and then we provide the services right here on the spot."



"The Southeastern Virginia Health System brought some interpreters which is good," said Pastor Garcia. "Then we have some of our members who are bilingual and they have helped, you know, facilitating the translation. So that that's been good. But that's one of the challenges when we do events like this where we target Hispanic community," he said.



"And just today you have people of all ages - children, seniors," said Angela Futrell, Chief Executive Officer with Southeastern Virginia Health System. "People are happy. They're walking table to table. They're getting the information. They're being fed physically, spiritually and emotionally," she said.



"So it's it's just been a thrill to be here today, Futrell told us."