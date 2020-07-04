Over 1,000 people band together online to help others in need during the coronavirus outbreak

It’s all started with volunteers offering to do grocery runs for the elderly, but now it’s a massive charitable effort to feed families in need.

NORFOLK, Va. — More than 1,000 people across Hampton Roads have banded together online, to help each other out.

It’s called "Corona Aid 757."

It started last month as a group called “Norfolk Grocery Runs” where volunteers would go grocery shopping for those who couldn’t leave their homes. But now, that’s not all they’re doing.

The group collects food from everyday people who want to donate supplies or money. Volunteers put together care packages and give them to people who’ve fallen on hard times.

Sarah Hustead is helping lead efforts.

“It’s just kind of evolved into... it’s really adapted to the community’s needs,” Hustead said. “They [families] have to choose between paying rent and feeding their family.”

It’s all hands on deck, a community coming together to help each other out during a difficult time.

“We have over a thousand members in the Facebook group,” Hustead said.

As of Tuesday morning, they had 1,115 members, to be exact. It's a Facebook group made up of people looking for assistance, and people who want to help.

Over the past two and a half weeks, they’ve helped more than 500 people in 150 homes.

“We did see a need in our community where people were losing their jobs, being furloughed from their jobs," Hustead said. "I really believe that collective care and community care is one of our best weapons against COVID-19.”