Over 40 fire units pay tribute to Gloucester County Fire Chief, who passed away Friday

Andy James served as chief to the Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad for 28 years.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — People came together in Gloucester County to give a final good bye to Fire Chief Andy James, who passed away on Friday.

He served as chief to the Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad for 28 years.

According to his obituary, "Andy devoted his life to serving his community. He was Chief of the Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad for 28 years. He will always be remembered as "Chief One" and a role model for many younger firefighters and EMT's.

"He was a lifelong member of Singleton United Methodist Church and was active in the United Methodist Men's Club, where he could often be found planning the next fish fry. Andy served in the Coast Guard Reserves and coached and officiated at Gloucester Youth Baseball for many years."