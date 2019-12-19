WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Kalina Gidley makes sure everyone coming and going from Meadowlark elementary school is taken care of.

Now the parents are doing the same for her.

"Awestruck. Literally, at a loss for words. I'm still trying to believe it," said Gidley.

A car crash left Gidley's back driver's side door crushed and unable to open. The window was also shattered, and tape had to be used to keep water and other outdoor conditions on the outside.

Parents decided to help Gidley by fixing her car door themselves. The body shop that was approached to do the work says it was done free of charge.

"I mean its Christmas time. Help people," said Dustin Shoaf with Pat's Autobody and Towing, "That's something we take for granted - being able to get out your door and roll your window down."

Gidley was overjoyed.

"We went to the store last night with no problems. Like everyone just got in on their own side. And my niece was like, 'oh snap,'" said Gidley.

But that wasn't all parents had up their sleeve.

"Just to show our appreciation to you for all that you do for keeping us safe and being out here every day," said PTA President at Meadowlark Middle school Kristen Yount.

Car-line parents also collected donations for Gidley and her family.

It's just another way the parents are saying thank you.

"It's just amazing like I'm so thankful and I feel so blessed," said Gidley.

Gidley has worked as a crossing guard at the school for just four months. She says she feels very much appreciated.

