Patriotic Festival set-up underway in Downtown Norfolk

The weather forecast is already changing some things up for Town Point Park's event lineup Friday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Set-up is underway for the Patriotic Festival's debut in Downtown Norfolk. This weekend, families and festivalgoers can expect military displays, demonstrations and musical acts each day.

Forecasted weather, though, is already changing some things up for the Town Point Park event lineup Friday. SevenVenues released the following information on Thursday:

The Patriotic Festival Opening Ceremony scheduled for Friday, May 27 at Town Point Park is CANCELLED.

The times for the afternoon concerts at Town Point Park have changed: Cultivated Minds will perform from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. The Wailers will perform from 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Vendors and sponsor activities will end by 3 p.m.

Departing from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, the Patriotic Festival will mark its comeback in Norfolk between Friday and Sunday.

"Being able to recognize the military on Memorial weekend in Norfolk is very special. We all feel very honored to be able to do that," said President of Patriotic Festival Ira Agricola. He said they've sold $1.7 million in tickets so far.

Sunday evening's concert featuring Morgan Wallen is already sold out. However, more musical acts at the Scope Arena and Waterside area are lined up for the rest of the weekend.

"It's going to be a massive event, I feel like. And Norfolk's been doing such a great job with having so many festivals over the course of this summer. Every single one I've come to, it's been a blast, so I'm super excited for the set-up and seeing what turns into this weekend," said Esha Rao, a Norfolk resident who is also serves in the U.S. Navy.

Agricola added this year's festival will feature the most military displays and demonstrations at once in event history.

Security-wise, organizers said there's a detailed plan involving help from city police officers, private security and assets on the federal level.

Festivalgoers should expect checks, including wanding, at the entrance. You can't bring weapons, large bags or coolers.

Area road closures took effect as early as Thursday evening. They'll last until Monday.

Surrounding businesses expect a spike in foot traffic this weekend.

"Prepped. We're getting all the staff hands-on deck," said Aleemah Dunbar, assistant manager of Cork & Co. Wine and Martini Bar. "I'm excited. It's always fun seeing little things going on on Granby because everybody comes out and it's a vibe you don't want to miss."