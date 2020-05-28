Peninsula nonprofit keeps youth engaged in volunteerism amid COVID-19

Youth Volunteer Corps of Hampton Roads is mobilizing young people to serve while staying at home.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For many communities, the need for volunteers is constant and continues to evolve during the crisis.

"[It's necessary] having individuals, whether they're adults or young people, feeling that they're part of the important work that needs to be done on a daily basis but especially now that we're all in this together, trying to come out on the other side," said Katie Morgan, Executive Director of Youth Volunteer Corps of Hampton Roads.

The nonprofit based in Newport News involves young people ages 11-18 in volunteer opportunities.

Summer will look different for the group this year, as its camp program has been impacted by COVID-19.

"We're working with fewer staff members, and we're also reducing the camp participation numbers by two-thirds," said Morgan, "but keeping those groups small knowing that we can keep that social distance."

The organization is also holding virtual service projects and learning sessions to keep youth engaged in lending a helping hand.

"It was important to us to make sure that we were still serving the organizations that we partner with," said Morgan, "but that we were giving these middle and high schoolers the opportunity to feel like they weren't isolated and confined to their homes."

The nonprofit is asking for financial support to continue helping young people develop skills through service amid the pandemic.

"They have to be able to develop those cross-cultural competencies and understand the needs of others before they can really feel like they're making that meaningful impact," said Morgan.