Peninsula nonprofit launches 'Sponsor A Neighbor' initiative amid COVID-19

The pandemic has had a major impact on vulnerable populations, and some are turning to the community for help.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Due to the coronavirus outbreak, people are facing an uncertain future, especially those battling economic hardship.

"A pandemic comes in and disrupts your pattern of survival, causing you to have to find a whole 'nother pattern of survival. That creates a certain sense of trauma," said Fred Liggin.

The local pastor founded 3e (Encourage, Equip and Empower) Restoration in Williamsburg, which serves people experiencing poverty and homelessness.

The nonprofit is building relationships with people in need, particularly during the pandemic.

"We are bridging the community -- largely faith communities for us -- to people in our community who do not have community," said Liggin.

To combat the impact of the crisis, the group has launched the "Sponsor A Neighbor" initiative, allowing people to monetarily and emotionally support those at risk.

"We wanted to bridge the connection between... feeling like you're doing it on your own with a community of people who feel very similar -- who may feel displaced as well -- but they have a web of relationships," said Liggin.

The nonprofit needs your support to encourage, equip and empower communities to fight financial distress and social displacement amid COVID-19.