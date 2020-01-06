Peninsula nonprofit makes home repairs for low-income residents during COVID-19

The coronavirus outbreak has people spending more time at home, with some who are trying to tackle necessary home repairs.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — While people sheltering in place to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, some may be going without essential repairs to their homes.

"They can't afford the product. They can't afford to get those repairs done somewhere else," said Bob Tschirhart, the Chairman of the Gloucester Housing Partnership, Inc. Board of Directors. The organization helps low-income residents with needed home repairs at no cost.

While the nonprofit is temporarily closed to walk-ins, it's still taking on requests for help.

"There are jobs we're working on right now that include both interior and exterior work that needs to be done, but we're only handling the exterior at this time," said Tschirhart, explaining the measure is precautionary to protect workers and residents amid COVID-19.

As work continues, clients and contractors are able to safely drop project documents in a locked box outside of the group's office. Its team is also going virtual to continue supporting neighbors in need, while accepting online applications for assistance.

"By making these repairs for some of these folks, it prevents them from becoming homeless," said Tschirhart. "Our mission is to keep them safe, warm, accessible and dry."

The nonprofit is asking for financial assistance and donations of project materials to help people who cannot afford repairs feel safe where they live during the crisis.

"By Gloucester Housing Partnership coming in and making some of these repairs to some of the disasters that are out there, it actually keeps these people in their home," said Tschirhart.

For more on Gloucester Housing Partnership, Inc., go to their website. You can also check out the group on Facebook.