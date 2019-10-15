According to the Mayo Clinic, 1 in 4 pregnancies end in loss. On Tuesday, it's the official National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

To honor the day, a photographer focused her camera on six Hampton Roads mom’s, with a picture catching attention on social media.

All of the women dressed in a rainbow of colors, but that’s not the only thing they have in common. At some point, all of them have lost a baby either as a miscarriage or shortly after birth.

Cheyenne LaPuma is the woman behind the pictures, and she hasn’t lost a baby, but she understands what it’s like.

“I lost my baby brother when he was only six days old,” said Cheyenne LaPuma.

So, she posted on Facebook offering a free phot-shoot for moms who lost their babies. Six moms responded and dressed in rainbow colors for pictures last week.

The rainbow colors represent hope for a baby after a miscarriage, just like a rainbow appears after a storm.

“People should know that there is hope and there is happiness on the other side of that dark time,” said rainbow mom, Suzanne Schmidt.

All the moms wanted to share their message, that women aren’t alone in this type of sudden loss.

“It helps me to be able to be there for others, in their situation because it is so common,” said Jennifer Funk.

“I’ve had six miscarriages,” said Kisha Hodgessaid Hodges. “I think it helps people open up too.”

The loss still resonates with these women, even years after the loss.

“Just because we have new babies, we don’t forget our angels and it huts just the same,” said Stacy Daniel.

For some of the mom’s, these pictures serve to remember their little angels.

“We don’t want our babies to be forgotten,” said Daniel.

“It’s the most devastating heartbreak ever, so if there can be any kind of light, something that’s positive, and something that we can look back on and say, ‘hey look we were part of this really awesome thing,'” said Jennifer Lemon.

