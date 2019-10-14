VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tripower Cycling is riding for a cure and raising funds to support breast cancer research at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

The goal is to raise $10,000!

The ride will take place on Saturday, October 19 starting from the Conte’s Bike Shop located at 1805 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach.

There will be two rides, one at 7:15 a.m. which will be 20 miles or another ride at 8:30 a.m. which will be a full 30 miles.

There will be a speaker at the event, a researcher from EVMS, to kick off the ride. Virginia State Senator Bill DeSteph will also speak and participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 am.

Participants are encouraged to wear pink for the ride. Tripower Cycling will have snacks, fruit, and beverages available. Conte’s Bike Shop will even have a bike mechanic on hand.

Every participant will receive a pink ribbon to attach to their bike or body.

The first 35 ladies will get a pair of pink sunglasses. Posters will be available to commemorate a loved one or celebrate a cancer survivor. EVMS staff will be available to take a credit card donation during the event. No cash donation is possible.

The minimum donation online is $10.

Click here to learn more about the event.