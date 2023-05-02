Polar Plunge 2023 raises a record $1.55 Million for Special Olympics Virginia

For some, taking the plunge is an invigorating way to kick start the weekend. For others, it's very personal.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This weekend, Polar Plungers raised a record-breaking $1.55 million for Special Olympics Virginia in spite of bone-chilling temperatures.

"Awesome," said one plunger. "I've been plunging for almost 20 years."

"How many years?," we asked. "20 years," she said.

It’s one of the biggest fundraisers for Special Olympics Virginia. Thousands of people dove into the Atlantic Ocean for this year’s Polar Plunge.

"Come on in. The water's fine. What are you waiting for? Come on in," another participant said, taunting our photographer.

Another plunger told us: "It's my second time... Super cold... Super cold. It's like running into icicles, but it's so worth the cause, man."

For some, taking a dip in the chilly Atlantic ocean is an invigorating way to kick start the weekend. For everyone, it's all for a great cause - sometimes very personal.

"We're doing this part for her and for the rest of the children that have special needs," said another while introducing us to her niece named Samantha.

Three women jumped in together and danced, one telling us: "Yes, I'm excited. I am plunging and honor, love and respect and support for my cousin Aubrey and my cousin Ray Ray. They both have autism and this is my fifth year doing it. Yes, and I'm excited. It's really cold, but it's euphoric."

Participants say knowing it’s all for a good cause makes the cool water a little easier to bear, and overcoming the temperature is all in your head.