12-year-old girl missing from Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl Thursday night.

According to the police department, Katrice McDougal was last seen at 3:15 p.m. near Afton Square, which is close to the Cradock section of Portsmouth.

She was wearing a black and pink Nickelodeon jacket with a fur hood, dark jeans with paint splatter, white Nike DCs, a redshirt that ties in the front with white letters, and a black book bag with yellow straps.

Police described McDougal as having a short afro that's possibly worn up with green shoestrings. She is close to five feet tall and about 100 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536.

People can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use P3 Tips.