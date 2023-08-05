Police in Norfolk ask public for help to find missing man

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is missing in Norfolk, and police are asking for the public's help to find him.
According to a Norfolk Police Department spokesperson, 61-year-old John I. Parrish was last seen Friday afternoon at around 5:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Llewellyn Avenue, between 38th Street and Maryland Ave.
Mr. Parrish is described as being around 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black cap, army fatigue pants, and a blue and pink shirt with palm trees.
The spokesperson said police are concerned about Mr. Parrish, as he is in need of medication.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Norfolk non-emergency dispatch number 757-441-5610.