Police in Norfolk ask public for help to find missing man

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is missing in Norfolk, and police are asking for the public's help to find him.

According to a Norfolk Police Department spokesperson, 61-year-old John I. Parrish was last seen Friday afternoon at around 5:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Llewellyn Avenue, between 38th Street and Maryland Ave.

Mr. Parrish is described as being around 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black cap, army fatigue pants, and a blue and pink shirt with palm trees.

The spokesperson said police are concerned about Mr. Parrish, as he is in need of medication.