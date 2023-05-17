Police memorial services in Hampton Roads honor fallen heroes

Local law enforcement agencies are paying tribute to their brothers and sisters in blue who died in the line of duty.

VIRGINIA, USA — On National Police Week, Hampton Roads is continuing to pay tribute to law enforcement officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

People in Portsmouth on Wednesday afternoon gathered at High Street Landing for a memorial service.

"I've been at every last one of them we've had," said Ronald Davis, a former Portsmouth police officer. His father, Vernon Davis, was one of 16 law enforcement officers honored at the ceremony.

"As long as I'm alive, I'm going to remember my dad and what police officers have gone through. Almost all of these police officers [recognized] today, I knew," Ronald added.

In Portsmouth, at least 16 have died in the line of duty since 1871.

"I stand on their shoulders," said Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins, who partnered with the sheriff's office for the event. "The fact that you have people that put themselves in selfless situations for the preservation of their communities, it's important for us as citizens to come back and say 'Thank you.'"

And in Virginia Beach, a police lieutenant read off 19 names. Each represented a law enforcement officer who died while dedicating a life in service of others, dating back to 1898.

"One day, one week a year is not enough," said Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate. He, Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle, Mayor Bobby Dyer, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin offered remarks at the 35th Street Police Memorial at the Oceanfront.

Each also paused to remember the sacrifice of surviving family members.

"We know that law enforcement is not an individual calling, it is a family service," said Gov. Youngkin.

Furthermore, Neudigate mentioned why this year's police memorial service meant even more to him and his department.

"It hurts a little more as this year, we add the name of one of our own to the memorial wall in [Washington] DC, Master Police Officer David Nieves," the chief said.

A Navy veteran and longtime member of the Virginia Beach Police Department, MPO Nieves passed away from medical complications in February 2022.

Monica Nieves said her husband served with passion. Memories help her cope.

"Once I start thinking about how he lived, how funny and how happy he was," she said.

Ofc. Nieves' name is etched both onto the local police memorial at the Oceanfront and just recently onto the national law enforcement officers memorial located in Washington, DC, as the Neudigate mentioned.

"It hits me every time that I hear his name, every time I see his name on the wall, it is beautiful and sad at the same time," said Mrs. Nieves.

Both in Portsmouth and Virginia Beach, the chiefs also extended a message of gratitude to first responders and law enforcement officers who are currently serving.

In Suffolk, the local police department tweeted that it, too, held a memorial service Wednesday.

"We pay tribute to the Suffolk Police Officers who gave their lives in the line of duty," a spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

Last week and earlier this week, agencies in other local cities such as Hampton and Newport News memorialized their fallen brothers and sisters with ceremonies.