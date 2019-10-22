VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Call it tradition. Every year 13News Now sets out to find the most popular Halloween costumes in Hampton Roads.

Just as a basis of comparison, according to Google searches the top three in the nation this year are Spider-Man, a witch, and Pennywise, the creepy clown from Stephen King’s “It.” The second film in the newest adaptation was released in September, so that makes sense.

But what about around here?

RELATED: You have to sign a 40-page waiver and have a safe word before entering the 'world's scariest haunted house'

RELATED: Trick-or-treating safely this Halloween

For that, 13News Now called up Echoes of Time in Virginia Beach. It’s a popular year-round costume and vintage clothing shop.

They’ve seen sales of everything that everyone has been googling about, but their notables this year include Mary Poppins, pirates, and Medusa, the snake-haired monster from Greek mythology.

Their most popular this year, however, has been the new Joker from the recent blockbuster hit featuring Joaquin Phoenix.

With Pennywise and the Joker, popular cinema seems to be the big inspiration for Halloween 2019.

RELATED: 31 Days of Horror | Arkansas photographer recreates iconic horror movies, scenes for Halloween