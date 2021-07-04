Popular holiday event in Virginia Beach neighborhood resumes after a year interrupted by pandemic

The Fourth of July Parade and Cookout has been held in Cape Story by the Sea for over 40 years.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A popular and eclectic parade that's been a tradition in a Virginia Beach neighborhood for over 40 years returned this year after being cancelled in 2020.

Along with so many other things, the annual Cape Story by the Sea Fourth of July Parade and Cookout was cancelled because of the pandemic. But it returned this year, and based on the turnout, had been sorely missed.

In addition, a water balloon fight that started as something small between friends a few years ago and grew organically to become part of the event has now grown into a full-fledged battle royale involving hundreds of people - young and old.

The parade began in the 70s and evolved into a miniature version of Pasedena's famous "Doo-Dah Parade" with floats, costumes, and orchestrated routines by participants. This year's theme was "Iconic Bands," and had a rock-and-roll flavor.

After participants got thoroughly soaked in the water balloon fight, everyone headed to the small park in the neighborhood for Fourth of July fellowship, food and music.