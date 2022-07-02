Portsmouth police chief asks public to take a stand against gun violence

Portsmouth Police Chief Renado Prince mourns with a family who lost a loved one to gun violence. He's asking the public to take a stand against these crimes.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth family mourned the loss of their loved one Monday night following a deadly shooting last week.

Now, Portsmouth police are searching for 32-year-old Demonte Worrell. Police said he is a suspect in the deadly shooting of 40-year old David Branch last week and seriously injuring Branch's girlfriend.

This shooting happened at the Riverwalk Inn and Suites on Effingham Street.

On Monday, the family and Portsmouth Police Chief Renado Prince met there to try and raise awareness to stop the string of violence in the city.

The steady rain can't stop a Portsmouth family from trying to get closure.

“I'm taking it day by day but I’m still shocked, depressed," said Sister of Branch, Tulsar White.

White didn’t want to talk on camera, but she said she wants to see the man who killed her brother behind bars.

“I was mad, angry. I hope that this person comes forward and turns themselves in," said White.

“We’re here to remember the life of David, your brother, your father, your son," said Pastor Barry Randall as he gathered some family where the shooting happened.

Randall met with the family to help them feel at peace.

“We are praying with you all and that we are also standing with you because this has to stop. These children deserve to grow with their parents," said Randall.

Randall said this is also a moment to ask the community to speak out against the spree of shootings and violence across the city.

“Don’t wait for murder to happen at your doorstep, don’t let it be your son that you have to bury before you take an active role in the community," said Randall.

Prince also came to support the family.

“I want to start by saying I’m sorry for your loss. I look at a whole bunch of young people, another generation that you got here. Somewhere along the line, our city got broke," said Prince.

Prince is also sending a message to the community about the violence in Portsmouth.

“We lost too many people, we lost too many young men and young women. We got to break the cycle yawl. I can’t do it by myself. The police department can’t do it alone. It’s gonna take everybody here. What I am asking you to do is to take a stand and say I’ve had enough," said Prince.