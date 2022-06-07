'We're missing one piece' | Portsmouth police chief calls for community to share tips, stop violence

Chief Renado Prince said several shootings were likely sparked by a two-year-old social media post that has been circulating after a Hampton man was killed.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police Chief Renado Prince gave a strong-worded speech Tuesday afternoon in the wake of a quadruple shooting that left three people dead on Maple Avenue.

He said his officers are still investigating that shooting, and for now, don't know what motive was behind it. But he had a strong indictment for a slew of other shootings that have happened in the last seven days -- and a call to action for people who live in Portsmouth, and want a safe community.

Prince said several shootings were likely sparked by a two-year-old social media post that has been circulating after a Hampton man was killed.

"It leaked over our city in the form of a text message that was posted in social media, and went through Portsmouth like the plague," Prince said. "It incited fear, and in my opinion, it incited violence."

He said he doesn't know the reason that people would spread a message encouraging violence.

Here's what he had to say about the shootings he mentioned in the press conference:

6/1: A shooting 200 block of Avondale Road, not likely gang-related.

6/1: A shooting in the 600 block of 7th street, not likely gang-related.

6/2: A shooting on Towne Point Road, the target had suspected gang ties.

6/2: A shooting in the 2400 block of Staunton Avenue was likely gang-related ; Investigators think there was a shootout between two vehicles, and the victim caught in-between.

; Investigators think there was a shootout between two vehicles, and the victim caught in-between. 6/2: An argument near Alden Avenue, Emmons place led to shots being fired between two people who knew each other.

6/4: High Street shooting, police don't know if that's gang-related or not, but said the suspect does have gang affiliation.

6/4: Dartmouth Street, police have warrants on file for the suspect.

6/5: 1800 Effingham Street, a possible gang relation in that shooting.

6/6: A homicide at 4590 Washington Avenue, the victim was a suspect in a previous shooting, not gang-related.

6/7: shooting in the 1000 block of 7th street, not gang-related, suspect has warrants on file.

6/7: A shooting on Maple Street left three people dead, we don't know the motive yet.

"If you were counting, you didn't see rampant gang activity. You heard people shooting at each other, missing each other, but shooting innocent bystanders," Prince said. "Our city should be enraged. I know I am."

He said a lot of the cases they were investigating stemmed from people being insulted over text or through social media. Prince asked people not to let social media carry them too far.

"I want to say to the people who are watching: this is a team," Prince said. "Every resource that this city has to offer, and some that they don't, we are using to address the crime in our city, along with the federal partners and everything else that I can think of in my 40 years of experience."

He said what the city needs right now is citizen action. He said someone watching the conference likely knew what led to one of the shootings, or knows who one of the shooters is.

"Somebody listening has not yet been affected by the violence in our city. Don't wait for it to be your turn before you decide to open your mouth and say something," he said.

He also said there's been a problem with PPD and other police departments arresting known aggressors, and them getting released to perpetuate more violence. He said these men are wanted for gang affiliation and other charges, and asked people to speak up if they'd seen them:

Tyquan "White" Blunt

Arionta "Tae Mink" Blount

Cedric "Luh Ced" Davis Jr.

Bobby "Lil Bobby" Petty Jr.

Raequan "Yung Gunna" Rucker

"My police department is good. The city is good. We are aggressive. We are active, but we're not psychic," Prince said. "If we don't have the community giving us those hints, those clues, those leads that we can follow up on, we are powerless."

He said he understood the fear of retribution and asked people to overcome that.