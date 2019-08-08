PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department held a RESET walk Thursday to reassure community members in the 30 block of Pebble Point Court.

Jamel Howell was shot and killed Tuesday night at Churchland Forest Apartments in the 30 block of Pebble Point Court. Police have arrested 19-year-old Jahquan Jones in Howell's death.

As Jones sits behind bars facing a first-degree murder charge, the Portsmouth Police Department held a RESET walk to reassure community members.

Officers went door to door to speak to neighbors and offer resources to them.

If anyone has information about this or any crime, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.