Portsmouth police hold 'R.E.S.E.T. Walk' in area of latest homicide

After another man was killed in Portsmouth, the police department is letting the community know they'll do a R.E.S.E.T. Walk on Thursday afternoon.

The "Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma" event is when police officers go from door to door in the area near a crime scene, to ask people what they need, and to share resources for healing.

This one will start at the corner of Hickory Street and Phillips Avenue at 4:30 p.m.

It's just a day after officers found a man shot to death in the 2600 block of Hickory Street. That was a little before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

They haven't shared the victim's name yet, and there aren't any details about what happened prior to the shooting.