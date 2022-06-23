Portsmouth police hold 'R.E.S.E.T. Walk' in area of latest homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from a different story about violence in Portsmouth that first aired on June 22, 2022.
After another man was killed in Portsmouth, the police department is letting the community know they'll do a R.E.S.E.T. Walk on Thursday afternoon.
The "Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma" event is when police officers go from door to door in the area near a crime scene, to ask people what they need, and to share resources for healing.
This one will start at the corner of Hickory Street and Phillips Avenue at 4:30 p.m.
It's just a day after officers found a man shot to death in the 2600 block of Hickory Street. That was a little before 7 p.m. Wednesday.
They haven't shared the victim's name yet, and there aren't any details about what happened prior to the shooting.
If you know anything that could help detectives, please call the Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP or leave an anonymous tip online. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward if your information leads to an arrest.