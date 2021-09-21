Faith leaders holding prayer vigil for Heritage High School day after shooting

The event is being put together by the Coalition of Concerned Clergy. It will take place at Heritage starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Local faith leaders are coming together to hold a prayer vigil for Heritage High School in Newport News following Monday's shooting.

The announcement comes as the Newport News community continues to process the shooting that left two 17-year-old students injured and many shaken.

The group said everyone is invited to participate.

"We know that this could have a lifelong traumatic effect upon students and parents as well as teachers and all school personnel," the Coalition of Concerned Clergy said in a press release.