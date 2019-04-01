CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Girls between the ages of 3 to 14 can become princesses for a day as they are reminded their uniqueness and individuality is something to be celebrated.

Princess for a Day Outreach, Inc. hopes to empower girls, teaching them grace, poise, and elegance.

Girls will walk a red carpet and be crowned by local pageant winners.

On Friday night, parents can get their first update on this year's program by going to the Courtyard Marriott in Greenbrier at 7 p.m. You can also call for more information at 240-353-4880.

The third annual Hampton Roads Princess for a Day will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 12 p.m.