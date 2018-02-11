VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Fall is the time of year when Oceanfront visits tend to slow down.

The City of Virginia Beach and the Atlantic Avenue Association have big plans to hopefully bring more business there this weekend with a "first of its kind" event for the community.

Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, the city will hold a free party on Atlantic Avenue called “Awakening on Atlantic.” This is a community project, spearheaded by the Atlantic Avenue Association.

The organization’s president, George Kotarides, said this event took a year to plan. He said the goal of the project is to keep businesses booming when temperatures fall and to spread the word about free parking through March.

“There is no reason not to come down here. You’ll be able to park right in front of your favorite place along Atlantic Avenue or one of the side streets or Pacific Avenue,” said Kotarides.

So, the community can enjoy festivities including special discounts from 21 businesses on Atlantic, live music performances, D.J.’s, games, and a 15-story tall projection on 24th and Atlantic.

“It’s really a little taste of Vegas, if you will,” said Kotarides. “The projection brings the buildings to life.”

He added, “The inspiration (for the free event) comes from our neighbors and our community.” So, he hopes the street party will help “make Atlantic Avenue a little more vibrant a little more attractive.”

It’s truly an "Awakening Atlantic Avenue," with no bad seats, an event that Kotarides said people are already talking about.

The cost for this event is covered by the Atlantic Avenue Association member dues, sponsors and donations. Any money made from the event will then go to the Virginia Surf and Rescue Museum.

If it is successful, Kotarides said they’ll evaluate whether they’ll do it again next year.

