CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The State Corporation Commission wants to know what you think about a new area code for Hampton Roads, but few people are making their voices heard.

Calling someone in the region could soon be a lot different, with the number of 757 numbers running out.

There's two proposals to take care of the issue, both of which included a new area code. One is a geographic split, the other is an 'all services overlay' affecting the entire area.

The third of four sets of local meetings on the issue was held Wednesday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the city council chambers at City Hall in Chesapeake.

Besides the State Corporation Commission members, their lawyers and security officers, no one attended either of the meetings.

An SCC spokesman said the turnout to all the public forums has been 'light' so far.

The other meetings took place in Courtland and Williamsburg.

There's still one more opportunity for people on the Eastern Shore, Thursday. Moreover, you can also submit comment online. For more details on both, go here.

The SCC said it uses local news, legal advertisements and social media to promote these events.