It's officially Spooky Season: Here's a list of pumpkin patches around Hampton Roads

With Halloween around the corner, it's time to start thinking about what crazy face you'll carve into your pumpkin this year.

NORFOLK, Va. — 'Tis the season: Pumpkin spice is in the air, and it's time to give your pumpkins some flare before they inevitably rot on your doorstep and become nothing but a messy reminder of the fun that was.

Hampton Roads is here to help with the process boasting pumpkin patches across the area.

So, without further ado, here is your 2022 guide to pumpkin patches in Hampton Roads.

There are over 20 pumpkin patches in the area, according to the family oriented activity site MyActiveChild.com. Here is the skinny on each:

Barhamsville:

Holly Fork Farm, Produce and Pumpkin Patch

Address:

4901 Holly Fork Rd, Barhamsville, Virginia 23011

Hours: Sunday - Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Chesapeake:

Bergey's Breadbasket

Address:

2207 Mount Pleasant Road, Chesapeake, Virginia.

Hours:

Monday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Features:

Corn maze, petting zoo, wagon ride, corn gun and more.

Price:

$9 per person Monday through Friday.

Ages 65+ FREE.

Infants FREE.

Saturdays $15 per person ages 8+, $10 per child age 7 and under.

Chubby's Pumpkin Festival and Christmas Trees

Address:

1448 Battlefield Blvd South Chesapeake VA 23322

Hours:

Check Facebook for hours.

Activities: Pre-picked Pumpkins. Unlimited bouncing, sliding & rides for almost all ages, DJ and live music.

Cost – TBA

Also on site – TBA

Updates: For updated information call 252-562-7700 or visit their Facebook page.

Great Bridge Pumpkin Patch

Address:

900 N Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake, Virginia23320

Dates:

Open daily through October 31st.

Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Activities:

Outdoor playland, pumpkins and gourds. Hayrides may be available.

Costs: TBA.

Updates: Check their Facebook for updates or call 757-971-3413

**There are more sites listed for Chesapeake at MyActiveChild.com**

Hampton:

First UMC Fox Hill Pumpkin Patch

Address:

First UMC Fox Hill 1 Salt Pond Rd Hampton, Virginia, 23664

Dates:

October 15 – October 31, 2022. Hours TBA

Updates: Check their Facebook Page for updates.

Woods Orchards Farm Market

Address:

183 East Mercury Boulevard, Hampton VA

Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 9am – 3pm.

Closed on Sundays.

Cost:

Call for information.

Updates:

Call 757-722-2873.

Smithfield:

Darden's Country Store

Address:

16249 Bowling Green Road Smithfield, Virginia, 23430

Dates:

Check Facebook for hours and availability.

Activities:

There will be pumpkins, a corn maze open and other kid activities behind the store.

Updates:

Check their Facebook Page, Website, or call 757-357-6791 for updates.

Suffolk:

Baker Acres

Address:

1500 Box Elder Road, Suffolk, Virginia 23437

Activities:

Corn maze, pumpkin, sunflower and wildflower picking, children’s play area

Updates:

Check their Facebook Page, visit their website, or call 757-556-6200

Surry:

College Run Farms

Address:

2051 Alliance Road, Surry Virginia

Activities:

Picking pumpkins, Gourds, and Fall Squash, Pumpkin Ice Cream, Corn maze.

Cost:

Check website for pricing www.collegerunfarms.com

Updates:

Check their Website or Facebook Page or call 757-294-3970

Virginia Beach:

Calvary Baptist Pumpkin Patch

Address:

Calvary Baptist Church 4832 Haygood Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23455

Dates:

Sunday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Activities:

Pre-picked pumpkin patch. Campfire, s’mores & hot Chocolate Bar EVERY FRIDAY

Updates:

Call (757) 499-1572 or visit their Facebook page

Cullipher Farm

Address:

772 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23457

Features:

Cullipher Farm has a farm and farm market, pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple and grape fields to pick, sunflowers and more. Purchase Tickets Online Here

Updates:

Check their Facebook Page or Website for updates.

Williamsburg:

