Pusha T hosting event in Norfolk to give groceries, PPE supplies to community

NORFOLK, Va. — Recording artist Pusha T is making sure communities around the area he was raised have access to fresh food and the personal equipment they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Virginia Beach native has partnered with former NBA star Ricky Davis and music label founder Tony Draper to host the "Feed Your City Challenge."
As a part of the initiative, an event will be held at Military Circle Mall on Saturday, June 6 where fresh groceries and essential PPE supplies will be given to 3,000 people.
The supplies will be handed out through non-contact, drive-thru lanes starting at 12 p.m.
This event is being hosted through the Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation. As an official media partner of the event, 103 Jamz will also be there on Saturday.