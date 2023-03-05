This weekend, you can help raise scholarship money at Top Golf

The Tidewater Collegiate Academy is holding the Top Golf fundraiser on Sunday, May 7.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This weekend, you can go golfing for a good cause.

There's a fundraiser at Top Golf raising money for tuition scholarships at a local academy.

Gina Woodward, the lead agent for the Homes Infinity Team, is partnering with Tidewater Collegiate Academy (TCA) at Wesleyan University to help raise the scholarship money.

According to a news release, TCA works with the TCA Foundation to ensure that all families, regardless of background, have access to education.

The director of TCA, Dr. Wendy Scott, said she wanted "to build a school that would emphasize individual potential, global citizenship, 21st-century skills and service."

Through the Top Golf fundraiser, the organizations say they are "investing in the youth of tomorrow by creating a financial pathway today."

The Top Golf event will be full of giveaways and prizes. There are several donation levels players can sign up for when joining as a group or an individual.

The Eagle Level Sponsorship is $100 and includes an exclusive dinner buffet, bottomless non-alcoholic drinks, a lifetime membership card to Top Golf and an opportunity to golf with Calloway Golf Clubs.

You'll also qualify for a 501c Tax Deduction.

The Birdie Level Sponsorship is $500 and includes all of the Eagle Level benefits, a digital bay advertisement and a private bay.

The Fairway Team Level Sponsorship is $600 and includes all previous benefits. You can also bring a six-player team and you'll get complimentary domestic beer or dessert for your bay.

You can donate on the academy's website.