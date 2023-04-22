Who killed Nell Cropsey? Participate in real-life murder mystery in Elizabeth City.

Participants will collect clues to decide who killed 19-year-old Nell Cropsey more than 100 years ago in the murder mystery event.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — This weekend, you can take part in a classic murder mystery game with a real-life connection.

On April 22, the Elizabeth City Legends & Lore Mystery Event invites people to help solve the murder of Nell Cropsey, a 19-year-old woman who was killed more than 100 years ago.

According to a news release, Cropsey was last seen alive on November 20th, 1901 after a visit with her fiancé, Jim Wilcox. The release says the entire town and law enforcement community searched for her for weeks.

37 days later, her body was found floating in the Pasquotank River.

Participants will get clues in the form of character re-enactments, audio and pre-recorded video at locations throughout the downtown area. All of the locations are real locations connected to mysteries surrounding Cropsey's disappearance, murder and aftermath.

Players will collect the clues and decide for themselves who they think murdered the teenager in the early 20th century.

The release says there are many theories as to who killed the teenager. Her Wilcox was convicted and sentenced twice, but was pardoned by Gov. Thomas Walter Pickett halfway into his sentence.

Participants will weigh at least five suspects to try and decide who is responsible. Those include:

Her fiancé, Jim Wilcox

Her father, William Cropsey

A thief trying to steal the family pig

Her sister, Ollie

One of her other suspected suitors, Mr. John Bartlett Fearing II

After collecting clues and deciding who's responsible, participants will meet at a local historic cemetery where the "real" murderer is revealed. The "real" murderer is determined based on the participant's votes.

Tickets are $25 each. They include access to the Elizabeth City Legends & Lore App, printed Clue Card Tickets, a reveal party at the historic Christ Episcopal Church Cemetery and more investigatory fun.

You can also get a VIP pass for $100.

Cropsey was born in Manhattan, New York in July 1882. Her family moved to Elizabeth City from New York and settled at 1109 Riverside Drive, according to the release. The 65-acre plantation sat on the banks of the Pasquotank River.