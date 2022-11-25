Remembering Fernando Chavez-Barron | Friend shares memories of the 16-year-old

Fernando is also known as Jesus Chavez. He was among the six, and youngest, killed in the Chesapeake Walmart Supercenter shooting.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Officials with the City of Chesapeake and Chesapeake Police Department have identified the youngest victim in Tuesday night's mass shooting at the Chesapeake Walmart Supercenter. They had previously withheld his name and photo due to his age.

We now know Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16, died.

Childhood friend Joshua Trejo-Alvarado, 17, described Fernando as funny, intelligent, nice, outgoing, an honor student and a soccer fan.

"I knew that [the shooting] happened, but I never thought that it would've been my friend," said Joshua.

Officials identified the five others who were killed as Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randy Blevins and Tyneka Johnson. The shooting also left several others injured, according to police.

Fernando was the youngest among the victims.

"He was starting [there]. He received his first check and everything," said Joshua.

Joshua said he wished this was all a dream.

Joshua said he and Fernando planned on seeing each other during Thanksgiving break.

Joshua also shared that while Fernando was happy to get the job at Walmart, the two made plans for next year.

"We were supposed to go work somewhere else so that we could be closer and everything," Joshua said.

Instead, Joshua mourns the loss of his friend, attending a prayer vigil Thursday night in his honor.

People in the larger Hampton Roads community are also paying their respects to the victims and their families at memorials on Sam's Circle.

"I want them to know that they made a difference, they're remembered and that when the community hurts and things happen like this, we all hurt," said Maria Pulley, who hung ribbons on crosses in memory of the lives taken.

Just feet away from that memorial, visitors will find a tree surrounded by teddy bears, flowers and balloons, along with a poster, which translates from Spanish to English: "Forever in my heart, little brother." A beloved brother, son, friend, cousin.

"I just miss Fernando," Joshua said.

On Monday, the City of Chesapeake will host a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Walmart shooting. It will take place at Chesapeake City Park at 6 p.m.